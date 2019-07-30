UrduPoint.com
AJK President, Prime Minister Express Grief Over Aircraft Crash

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 10:55 PM

AJK President, Prime Minister express grief over aircraft crash

The President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan and Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan have expressed heartfelt grief and sorrow over the aircraft crash in Rawalpindi

In a statement issued here Tuesday, they prayed ALLAH Almighty for eternal peace of departed souls and grant courage to the bereaved family.

In a statement issued here Tuesday, they prayed ALLAH Almighty for eternal peace of departed souls and grant courage to the bereaved family.

They also expressed sympathies with the heirs of the bereaved family.

