AJK President, Prime Minister Express Grief Over Aircraft Crash
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 10:55 PM
The President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan and Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan have expressed heartfelt grief and sorrow over the aircraft crash in Rawalpindi
In a statement issued here Tuesday, they prayed ALLAH Almighty for eternal peace of departed souls and grant courage to the bereaved family.
They also expressed sympathies with the heirs of the bereaved family.