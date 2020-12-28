AJK President, Prime Minister pay homage to FC martyrs

The President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Masood Khan and AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan paid tribute to FC Jawans and denounced terrorist attack on FC check post at Hernai District of Balochistan and termed it a coward and heinous act of terrorism

The AJK president expressed his heartfelt grievances with the bereaved families of seven FC Jawans who embraced martyrdom in a terrorist attack.

Sardar Masood Khan said that such cowardice acts can't deter our security forces from safeguarding the frontiers of the motherland nor the terrorists can succeed in their nefarious designs that are playing as a tool of our cunning enemies who act while remaining in the background, he added.

The AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan paying homage to martyrs for sacrificing their precious lives and asserted that terrorists cannot discourage our national tenacity by their cowardice acts.

He paid his gratitude to martyrs and expressed his sympathies with families of martyrs and prayed for the departed souls.