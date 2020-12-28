UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK President, Prime Minister Pay Homage To FC Martyrs

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 09:18 PM

AJK President, Prime Minister pay homage to FC martyrs

The President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Masood Khan and AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan paid tribute to FC Jawans and denounced terrorist attack on FC check post at Hernai District of Balochistan and termed it a coward and heinous act of terrorism

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :The President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Masood Khan and AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan paid tribute to FC Jawans and denounced terrorist attack on FC check post at Hernai District of Balochistan and termed it a coward and heinous act of terrorism.

The AJK president expressed his heartfelt grievances with the bereaved families of seven FC Jawans who embraced martyrdom in a terrorist attack.

Sardar Masood Khan said that such cowardice acts can't deter our security forces from safeguarding the frontiers of the motherland nor the terrorists can succeed in their nefarious designs that are playing as a tool of our cunning enemies who act while remaining in the background, he added.

The AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan paying homage to martyrs for sacrificing their precious lives and asserted that terrorists cannot discourage our national tenacity by their cowardice acts.

He paid his gratitude to martyrs and expressed his sympathies with families of martyrs and prayed for the departed souls.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Balochistan Prime Minister Martyrs Shaheed Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Post From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid directs to extend tourist visa ..

5 minutes ago

UN Rights Office Calls for Early Release of Saudi ..

1 minute ago

Putin, Netanyahu Discuss Regional Issues With Emph ..

2 minutes ago

NATO Says Deployed Air Forces About 350 Times in 2 ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Peacemakers Commander Confirms Another Pri ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Expels Assistant Military Attache of Bulgar ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.