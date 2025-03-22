Open Menu

AJK President Reaffirms Commitment To Kashmir Freedom Movement

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2025 | 12:30 AM

AJK President reaffirms commitment to Kashmir freedom movement

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 22nd Mar, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, has reiterated his resolve to bring the ongoing Kashmir freedom movement to its logical conclusion.

Speaking at an Iftar dinner, Chaudhry stated that Kashmir's liberation has been his Primary political objective throughout his decades-long career, reported by APP correspondent.

He highlighted his efforts to raise awareness about the Kashmir issue globally, including his recent visits to the UK and the US.

Chaudhry also emphasized the need for international support in resolving the Kashmir dispute and other global conflicts, such as the Palestine issue.

The president also addressed local development projects, including the establishment of an international airport in Mirpur, the completion of the Rathoa Haryam bridge and the construction of a parking plaza.

