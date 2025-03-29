Open Menu

AJK President Reiterates Support For Kashmiris' Freedom Struggle

Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2025 | 10:40 PM

AJK President reiterates support for Kashmiris' freedom struggle

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has reaffirmed his solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK), assuring them that the people of AJK stand by them in their struggle for freedom.

Addressing a public meeting followed by an Iftar dinner in Kotli district on Saturday, Sultan emphasized that the Kashmiris' indigenous freedom struggle will continue until the entire Jammu Kashmir state is freed from Indian occupation. He also stressed that the people's strength is the source of freedom and that the Kashmiri nation's desire for freedom remains unwavering.

Sultan also condemned India's policies of ethnic and religious intolerance, which he said have engulfed not only IIOJK but also the whole of India.

He asserted that Modi's government has proven the two-nation theory correct and that it is essential to stand united on a platform for the Kashmir freedom movement.

The AJK President also highlighted his recent efforts to raise awareness about the Kashmir issue on the international stage, including his visits to the UK and the US. He assured that the problems of people living in areas close to the Line of Control will be resolved on a priority basis and announced that the mega Rathua Haryam Bridge project in Mirpur district will be completed soon, benefiting the people of Mirpur and Kotli equally.

APP/ahr/378

Recent Stories

Dubai Police announces seven locations for Eid Al ..

Dubai Police announces seven locations for Eid Al Fitr cannons

6 hours ago
 Sharjah allocates 642 sites for Eid Al Fitr prayer ..

Sharjah allocates 642 sites for Eid Al Fitr prayers

6 hours ago
 UAE employs AI-driven drones for Shawwal moon sigh ..

UAE employs AI-driven drones for Shawwal moon sighting

6 hours ago
 UAE invests billions to bolster citizen housing in ..

UAE invests billions to bolster citizen housing in 'Year of Community'

6 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality lights up streets to c ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality lights up streets to celebrate Eid Al Fitr

6 hours ago
 Dubai World Cup to be broadcast to record 170 coun ..

Dubai World Cup to be broadcast to record 170 countries

7 hours ago
Visionary leadership transforms Punjab's public su ..

Visionary leadership transforms Punjab's public supply chain

7 hours ago
 European Commission to invest €1.3 billion in AI ..

European Commission to invest €1.3 billion in AI, cybersecurity, digital skill ..

7 hours ago
 US federal judge blocks Trump's forced layoffs at ..

US federal judge blocks Trump's forced layoffs at VOA

7 hours ago
 Indian actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar reveals child ..

Indian actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar reveals childhood sexual harassment

7 hours ago
 Balochistan: Suicide bomber detonates himself near ..

Balochistan: Suicide bomber detonates himself near protest site of BNP-Mengal

7 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Myanmar, Thailand, o ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Myanmar, Thailand, offers condolences over victims ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan