AJK President Reiterates Support For Kashmiris' Freedom Struggle
Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2025 | 10:40 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has reaffirmed his solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK), assuring them that the people of AJK stand by them in their struggle for freedom.
Addressing a public meeting followed by an Iftar dinner in Kotli district on Saturday, Sultan emphasized that the Kashmiris' indigenous freedom struggle will continue until the entire Jammu Kashmir state is freed from Indian occupation. He also stressed that the people's strength is the source of freedom and that the Kashmiri nation's desire for freedom remains unwavering.
Sultan also condemned India's policies of ethnic and religious intolerance, which he said have engulfed not only IIOJK but also the whole of India.
He asserted that Modi's government has proven the two-nation theory correct and that it is essential to stand united on a platform for the Kashmir freedom movement.
The AJK President also highlighted his recent efforts to raise awareness about the Kashmir issue on the international stage, including his visits to the UK and the US. He assured that the problems of people living in areas close to the Line of Control will be resolved on a priority basis and announced that the mega Rathua Haryam Bridge project in Mirpur district will be completed soon, benefiting the people of Mirpur and Kotli equally.
