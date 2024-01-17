Open Menu

AJK President Rejects India’s Objection Over British HC’s Visit To AJK

Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2024 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) The President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has rejected India’s objection over the recent visit to Mirpur by the British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jane Marriott and said that the Indian government’s contention on the matter was highly ridiculous.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the AJK President in a statement, maintained that the Indian government, which hosted the G20 summit events in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir last year, has no moral or legal justification to raise objections over foreign diplomats visiting Azad Kashmir.

Barrister Sultan said the envoys of different countries have visited Azad Kashmir before and they will continue to do so in the future as well.

