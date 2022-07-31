UrduPoint.com

AJK President Remembers Late Ghazi-e-Millat For His Key Role In Liberation Movement

Sumaira FH Published July 31, 2022 | 07:20 PM

AJK President remembers late Ghazi-e-Millat for his key role in liberation movement

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) , Jul 31 (APP) ::Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that Ghazi-e-Millat Sardar Ibrahim was not only the first founding president of Azad Kashmir but also played key role in the liberation struggle that culminated in the shape of Azad Kashmir.

Addressing a function on the 19th anniversary of Ghazi-e-Millat Sardar Ibrahim at Jammu Kashmir House on Sunday, the AJK president said that the deceased leader became the president of the state soon after the establishment of government in the liberated territory on October 24, 1947. Ghazi-e-Millat, he said, has served the people of Azad Kashmir in different capacities.

The president said when he was prime minister from 1996 to 2001, Ghazi-e-Millat was the president of the state.

"I completed a five-year term under his presidency and successfully launched several mega projects in Hydel, education and other sectors and developed road infrastructure all across the state." On the occasion, Barrister renewed his pledge to project and promote Kashmir issue at international level and expose Indian brutalities before the world.

Meanwhile, Vice Chancellor Women University Bagh Dr. Abdul Hameed called on the president, and briefed him about the problems being faced by the university.

Barrister Chaudhary assured his all-possible support and cooperation to the VC, who invited the president to participate in the varsity's convocation to be held in September this year, and to inaugurate the new buildings of the university.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister World Education Road Jammu Bagh Azad Jammu And Kashmir September October Women Sunday All From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 July 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st July 2022

10 hours ago
 Prime Minister prays for peace, prosperity during ..

Prime Minister prays for peace, prosperity during new Islamic year

19 hours ago
 Prime Minister pays tribute to Hazrat Umar (RA)

Prime Minister pays tribute to Hazrat Umar (RA)

19 hours ago
 Chief Minister undertakes steps for state of the a ..

Chief Minister undertakes steps for state of the art health facilities

19 hours ago
 Cycling: Women's Tour de France results

Cycling: Women's Tour de France results

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.