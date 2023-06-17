UrduPoint.com

AJK President Reminds UNO To Play Due Role For Early Settlement Of Kashmir Issue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 17, 2023 | 06:50 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) : Jun 17 (APP):President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir(AJK) Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Saturday said that the United Nations should play its due role in resolving the long-standing Kashmir issue peacefully in accordance with the UNSC resolutions.

He expressed these while talking to a well-known writer and poet, Mrs. Huma Tahir who called on him at Jammu Kashmir house in the Federal metropolis.

Terming implementation of the UN resolutions as the most feasible solution to the lingering dispute, the president said that the resolutions calling for a referendum in Kashmir were still effective and applicable.Expressing his deep concern over the continued bloodshed and violence in the Indian-occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir, he said that the situation in the restive region has further worsened since the Modi government stripped the region of its special status in 2019.

"Since August 5, 2019, India has started large-scale demographic changes in Occupied Kashmir", the president said.Barrister Chaudhry said that writers and poets can also play a better role in highlighting the issue of Kashmir.On this occasion, Mrs. Huma Tahir presented her writings on Kashmir to the President.

The president praised Mrs. Huma Tahir's writings on Kashmir and said that her valuable contribution would go a long way to educate the young generation about the Kashmir issue and the Kashmiris' struggle. Mrs. Huma appreciated the President for his selfless services to highlight the issue of Kashmir at the international level.On this occasion, President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry awarded the Presidential Shield to Mrs. Huma Tahir in recognition of her writings on Kashmir.

