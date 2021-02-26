AJK President says CPEC will change economic fate of Balochistan people

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) : Feb 26 (APP):Describing Baluchistan as a strategically important federating unit of the country, Azad Jammu Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan predicted that when Balochistan will achieve prosperity, the whole of Pakistan will be prosperous.

The President expressed these views during a meeting with a 14-member delegation of journalists led by Ilias Kamboh, President, Hub Press Club at the AJK President House on Friday.

He said after the completion of development projects under the China-Pakistan Corridor, a new era of progress and prosperity will usher in Balochistan and it will turn the economic fate of the Baloch people.

The people of Balochistan should have faith and confidence that the whole of Pakistan, including Azad Kashmir, wanted to see them prosperous and developed.

With the grace of Almighty Allah, the time is not far when investors from all over the world will come to Balochistan and create jobs, business and employment opportunities in the province.

He said that the media should raise awareness about the opportunities that will arise for the development and the prosperity of the province in the coming time.

Baloch people are brave and hardworking and they are fortunate enough to have a long coastal belt where the traditional feudal system has been weakened. "Now is the time for them to forge unity and turn this region into a dreamland." He said that like Balochistan, the people of Azad Kashmir also faced many problems but in the recent past we have taken a quantum leap and achieved the highest literacy rate in all of Pakistan.

At present, there are 5 public sector universities in AJK, hundreds of colleges and thousands of schools where millions of children are studying.

"Our biggest challenge is the unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation troops on the Line of Control, which kills and injures innocent civilians every day and causes irreparable losses to their property," AJK President said.