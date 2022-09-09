UrduPoint.com

AJK President Seeks America's Pro-active Role To End Bloodshed In IIoJK:

Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2022 | 10:44 PM

AJK President seeks America's pro-active role to end bloodshed in IIoJK:

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 9th Sep, 2022 ):Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has called upon the United States to support the Kashmiris' right to self-determination so that they could decide their future in line with their wishes and aspirations.

He expressed these views while talking to the Political Consul Bradley Parker and Political Officer Robert Keane of the American Embassy who called on him at the President House in Jammu Kashmir House on Friday.

The AJK president while briefing the delegation about the worsening political and human rights situation in the held territory said that there has been immense increase in the incidents of state sponsored terrorism and human rights violations in the Indian occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Stressing the need for early resolution of the Kashmir dispute, he said that the US has an important role to settle the lingering dispute that has been a major cause and consequence of rights violations in the region.

He said that the US should use its influence to stop the ongoing atrocities against India in Occupied Kashmir and resolve the Kashmir issue.

