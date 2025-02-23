AJK President Seeks America's Proactive Role To Help Resolve Kashmir Dispute
Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2025 | 09:10 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has sought America's proactive role to help resolve the Kashmir dispute in line with the wishes and aspirations of Kashmiri people.
During his meeting with US Congressman and head of the Pakistan Caucus in the US Congress, Thomas Suozzi, in New York on Sunday, the president said that it was high time that the USA should come forward in a big way and play the role of mediator on the Kashmir issue, says a message reaching and released to the media here Sunday evening.
While stressing the need for an early and amicable settlement of the longstanding dispute, he said that peace in South Asia was inescapably linked to the settlement of the issue that hangs on despite the passage of several decades. Highlighting the dangerous dimensions of the Kashmir dispute, he said that the unresolved dispute can ignite yet another war between Pakistan and India.
Referring to former US President Bill Clinton's contentions on the issue, Barrister Chaudhry had said that President Clinton had described Kashmir as the most dangerous region in the world. He said that the international community, especially the US, must realize the sensitivity of the issue and play their due role to resolve it peacefully.
Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, on the occasion, invited the US Congressman to visit Azad Kashmir, which he delightfully accepted. It is worth mentioning here that such high-profile visits have been very fruitful in advancing the cause of Kashmiris.
The US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar had also visited Azad Jammu Kashmir a couple of years back.
