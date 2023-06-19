UrduPoint.com

AJK President Seeks Australia's Role To Get Kashmir Issue Settled

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 19, 2023 | 10:06 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has said that Australia should play its role in resolving the Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has said that Australia should play its role in resolving the Kashmir issue.

He expressed these views while talking to Australian High Commission Neil Hawkins, who called on him in the Federal metropolis, said a press release issued here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the President while appreciating Australia's excellent track record on human rights said, " Being a common friend of India and Pakistan, Australia can play a better role in resolving the long-running Kashmir dispute".

Referring to the worsening political and human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Barrister Chaudhry said the Indian occupation forces deployed in the region have been committing human rights violations at an unprecedented scale.

He said that it was high time that Australia should use its political and diplomatic clout to help resolve the dispute that has been the main cause and consequence of bloodshed and violence in the region.

