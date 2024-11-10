AJK President Seeks Austria’s Influence In EU For Resolving Kashmir Dispute
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 10, 2024 | 08:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, (AJK) on Sunday called upon Austria to utilize its influence within the European Union and international community to help resolve the long-standing Kashmir dispute.
Talking to ambassador of Austria to Pakistan Andrea Wicke, Chaudhry appealed Austria to help resolve the Kashmir conflict and end the human rights abuses in the occupied Kashmir region.
The president AJK briefed Austrian Ambassador Andrea Wicke on the current situation in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the ongoing Kashmir dispute.
During the meeting, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry and Austrian Ambassador Andrea Wicke discussed various issues of mutual interest.
The president highlighted that Austria’s balanced relations with both Pakistan and India, along with its strong commitment to human rights, place it in an ideal position to help facilitate a peaceful resolution to the prolonged conflict.
He noted worsening human rights abuses in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and urged the international community to help resolve the Kashmir dispute and end these violations.
