AJK President Seeks Diaspora Community's Role In Resolving Kashmir Issue

Umer Jamshaid Published June 12, 2022 | 07:50 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) : Jun 12 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry said that Kashmiris settled in UK can play an important role in resolving the Kashmir issue and bringing an end to the spate of violence and bloodshed in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir.

Barrister Chaudhary made these remarks while addressing a reception hosted in his honor by the Kashmiri community here in Birmingham on Sunday, AJK President office said on Sunday.

The reception was attended and addressed by Chaudhry Khadim Hussain, Karamat Hussain, Chaudhry Hukam Dad, Chaudhry Dilpazir, Chaudhry Malik, Chaudhry Shaaban, Chaudhry Amjad, Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor, Chaudhry Muhammad Hussain, Sardar Sarfraz Qayyum and Ansar Ali, Allah Datta, Irfan Lehri, Gulfraz and others.

In his address, the AJK president while referring to his efforts to highlight the Kashmir cause, said, "From 2014 to 2018, I organized million marches in London, Dublin, New York, Brussels and Berlin under the auspices of Kashmir Peace Forum International (KPFI)".

He urged the diaspora community to unite together under the platform of the KPFI to highlight the plight of Kashmiris effectively at global level.

He was of the view that Kashmiris living in other countries should also unite and redouble their efforts to galvanize international support for early and amicable solution of the Kashmir dispute.

Regarding the recently formed committee, he said, a defense committee was formed that will take legal action for the release of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik.

"Kashmiris in the UK and other countries should unite and intensify their efforts to seek world attention towards the dire situation in Occupied Kashmir and to expose the India's ugly face before the world", he said.

