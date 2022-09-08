AJK President seeks equitable disbursement of Zakat among deserving

Terming Zakat as one of the important component of Islamic society AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry said it was enjoined upon the Zakat Department to ensure equitable disbursement of Zakat to the deserving people

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 8th Sep, 2022 ):Terming Zakat as one of the important component of Islamic society AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry said it was enjoined upon the Zakat Department to ensure equitable disbursement of Zakat to the deserving people.

Th President said this while talking to a delegation led by Chairman Zakat Council Chaudhry Muhammad Siddeeque who called on him in the State metropolis on Thursday.

Sardar Asad Abdullah Chairman Zakat and Ushr Sudhanoti, Sardar Nishat Akbar Chairman Zakat and Ushr Committee Rawalkot Poonch, Chaudhry Muhammad Hanif Chairman Zakat and Ushr Jhelum Valley, Muhammad Waseem Mustafai Advocate Chairman Zakat Council District Kotli, Mir Adeel Ahmad Chairman Zakat Council District Muzaffarabad and Ashfaq Pirzada Chairman Zakat Council District Neelum were part of the delegation.

Speaking on the occasion, the President while highlighting the different aspects and importance of Zakat in islam said that besides spiritual benefits Zakat helps to maintain a balance in the society.

Barrister Sultan said that it was imperative that the concerned Department should ensure fair disbursement of Zakat amongst deserving people so that they could be able to live a normal life.