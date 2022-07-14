UrduPoint.com

AJK President Seeks Global Community, Rights Bodies' Due Role To Help Resolve Kashmir Issue

Faizan Hashmi Published July 14, 2022 | 09:41 PM

AJK President seeks global community, rights bodies' due role to help resolve Kashmir issue

President Azad Jammu Kashmir, Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry Thursday said that it was high for international community and human rights organizations to move ahead in a big way to help resolve the lingering Kashmir issue

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) : President Azad Jammu Kashmir, Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry Thursday said that it was high for international community and human rights organizations to move ahead in a big way to help resolve the lingering Kashmir issue.

The AJK President made these remarks while talking to a delegation comprising President of All Neighbors International (ANI), Iliyas Masih, Dr. Joe Knight, Mike Crow, Lucas Bontergar and others who called him in the Federal metropolis.

President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhary while briefing the delegates about the latest situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir said, "fast deteriorating political and human rights situation in Kashmir merits urgent attention of the international community as well as the rights organizations that have been working for peace and humanity".

"It is imperative that the rights watchdogs should play a lead role in exposing Indian brutalities in Kashmir", he said adding that there was a dire need that world influential governments should influence India to allow a fact-finding mission to visit the IIOK to take stock of the situation.

Speaking on the occasion Ilyas Masih the head of the delegation and Dr. Joe Knight assured the president that the ANI would continue to play its role in promoting peace and brotherhood across the globe.

They said that mutual respect and tolerance were key to resolving disputes. Dr. Joe Knight also presented his book to the President whereas the members of the delegation were presented memorial shields by the President of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Related Topics

India World Visit Jammu Lead Azad Jammu And Kashmir National University All

Recent Stories

Moldova to Seek US Financial Aid to Procure Ukrain ..

Moldova to Seek US Financial Aid to Procure Ukrainian Electricity - Government

2 minutes ago
 Japanese Cabinet to Honor Abe With State Funeral i ..

Japanese Cabinet to Honor Abe With State Funeral in Autumn - Prime Minister

2 minutes ago
 24 new Corona cases confirmed in KP

24 new Corona cases confirmed in KP

2 minutes ago
 Human smuggler awarded 10-year imprisonment, fine

Human smuggler awarded 10-year imprisonment, fine

2 minutes ago
 US Producer Prices Climb Further in June, Adding t ..

US Producer Prices Climb Further in June, Adding to Red-Hot Inflation

4 minutes ago
 EU Calls on Montenegro to Speed Up Reforms Needed ..

EU Calls on Montenegro to Speed Up Reforms Needed for Accession - Commissioner

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.