AJK President seeks global community, rights bodies' due role to help resolve Kashmir issue

President Azad Jammu Kashmir, Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry Thursday said that it was high for international community and human rights organizations to move ahead in a big way to help resolve the lingering Kashmir issue

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) : President Azad Jammu Kashmir, Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry Thursday said that it was high for international community and human rights organizations to move ahead in a big way to help resolve the lingering Kashmir issue.

The AJK President made these remarks while talking to a delegation comprising President of All Neighbors International (ANI), Iliyas Masih, Dr. Joe Knight, Mike Crow, Lucas Bontergar and others who called him in the Federal metropolis.

President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhary while briefing the delegates about the latest situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir said, "fast deteriorating political and human rights situation in Kashmir merits urgent attention of the international community as well as the rights organizations that have been working for peace and humanity".

"It is imperative that the rights watchdogs should play a lead role in exposing Indian brutalities in Kashmir", he said adding that there was a dire need that world influential governments should influence India to allow a fact-finding mission to visit the IIOK to take stock of the situation.

Speaking on the occasion Ilyas Masih the head of the delegation and Dr. Joe Knight assured the president that the ANI would continue to play its role in promoting peace and brotherhood across the globe.

They said that mutual respect and tolerance were key to resolving disputes. Dr. Joe Knight also presented his book to the President whereas the members of the delegation were presented memorial shields by the President of Azad Jammu Kashmir.