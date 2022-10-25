Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry Tuesday urged America-based Pakistani and Kashmiri community to fully participate in the scheduled anti-India protest demonstration in front of the Indian Embassy in Washington on the eve of black day being observed on October 27 to register their protest against India's forced and unlawful occupation of Jammu and Kashmir State

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry Tuesday urged America-based Pakistani and Kashmiri community to fully participate in the scheduled anti-India protest demonstration in front of the Indian Embassy in Washington on the eve of black day being observed on October 27 to register their protest against India's forced and unlawful occupation of Jammu and Kashmir State.

Talking to reporters in Washington DC, the AJK president said, "Our struggle for right to self-determination will continue until Occupied Kashmir is freed from Indian rule", said a press release issued by the AJK president office.

Barrister Sultan said million marches held in London, New York, Brussels and Berlin in the recent past had given a significant boost to the Kashmir issue at global level.

"I therefore appeal to the Kashmiri and Pakistani diaspora community to ensure their presence in the upcoming protest and play their much-needed role to expose India's nefarious designs before the world", the AJK president said.

While terming Kashmiris as the real and important party to Kashmir dispute, Barrister Chaudhary and veteran Kashmiri intellectual Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai stated that there was a dire need of an inclusive dialogue between all the stakeholders to find out a solution of the Kashmir problem. Inclusion of Kashmiris in the dialogue process between Indian and Pakistan, they said, was imperative to bring about a just and equitable solution to the Kashmir dispute, he emphasized.

"Kashmir is one of the oldest unresolved disputes that has been pending on the UN agenda for 75 years", they said, adding that it was high time that the United Nations should play its role and exert pressure on India to implement the UNSC resolutions.

They said the international community should take effective cognizance of the worsening political and human rights situation in Indian occupied Kashmir and play its role to stop the bloodbath of innocent Kashmir.