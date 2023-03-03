UrduPoint.com

AJK President Seeks Kashmiri Expatriates' Proactive Role In Kashmir Solution

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2023 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :The Azad Jammu and Kashmir President, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, has urged the overseas Kashmiris to play their due role in resolving the lingering dispute of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

Barrister Sultan expressed these views while talking to Pamela Malik, Ghazala Khan and Kanwal Khan of the Jammu and Kashmir Self-Determination Movement International, (JKSDMI) (UK), said a press release.

He said overseas Kashmiris owed even a greater responsibility vis a vis resolving the Kashmir dispute and highlighting the woeful plight of their Kashmiri brethren who have been terribly suffering under India's brutal suppression for the past several decades.

Briefing the visiting delegates about the prevailing political and human rights situation in IIOJK, the AJK president said Kashmiris have been facing the brunt of India's prolonged military occupation with the utmost courage and resilience.

He said India has turned the occupied territory into a military garrison by deploying over 900,000 military and paramilitary troops. The massive troops' concentration, he said, has made the life of Kashmiris miserable.

"Under the given circumstances, the onus of responsibility to draw world attention towards Indian brutality and barbarism in IIOJK lies with the Kashmiri expatriate community", Barrister Sultan said.

He added that it was a matter of serious concern that India's apartheid regime had intensified its efforts to bring material change aimed at converting Muslim-majority territory into a minority.

He said the Modi government had also changed the region's political landscape through bogus delimitation. In order to thwart India's nefarious designs in the territory, the President said that concerted efforts were required to raise these issues effectively at the global level.

