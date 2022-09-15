UrduPoint.com

AJK President Seeks Overseas Kashmiris' Vibrant Role To Raise Kashmir Issue

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) , President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that in view of the fast deteriorating political and human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) there was a dire need to raise issue of Kashmir aggressively at all international forums.

He expressed these views in New Jersey, United States, while addressing various receptions hosted in his honor by the Kashmiri diaspora community.

Speaking at various events, he said that the Kashmiris living abroad have an important role in keeping the Kashmir issue alive at the international level.

He said Kashmiris living in the United States were doing their best to draw the attention of the international community towards the Kashmir issue.

Barrister Sultan urged India to stop violence and human rights abuses in IIOJK. India must bear in mind the fact that it cannot suppress the Kashmiris' urge and their passion of freedom by the dint of force, he added.

