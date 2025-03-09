AJK President seeks pivotal role of HEC to ensure improvement of quality of higher education in the state

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has emphasized the pivotal role of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan for improving the quality of higher education in Azad Jammu Kashmir, harmonious to the need of the modern age, it was officially said.

The AJK President was talking to Chairman HEC Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, who called on him at the Presidency in Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Sunday, the AJK President's office said.

Speaking on this occasion, President Barrister Sultan thanked Chairman HEC for his keen interest in promoting higher education in Azad Kashmir.

On this occasion, the HEC chairman assured the president of his full support for the promotion of higher education in Azad Kashmir.

The HEC, he said, would provide all possible support and cooperation to the AJK universities in completing ongoing and upcoming projects.

The duo also discussed the prospects of establishing new universities in Azad Kashmir.

APP/ahr/378