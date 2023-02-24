UrduPoint.com

AJK President Seeks Quality Education By AJK-based Universities

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry Friday presided over the 19th meeting of the Senate of Women University Azad Jammu and Kashmir Bagh

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 24th Feb, 2023 ):Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry Friday presided over the 19th meeting of the Senate of Women University Azad Jammu and Kashmir Bagh.

Abdul Hameed Vice Chancellor Women University Azad Jammu and Kashmir Bagh, Brigadier Retired Prof. Dr Muhammad Younis Javed Vice Chancellor Mirpur University of Science and Technology Miss Mirpur, Prof. Dr Saima Hamid Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Women University Rawalpindi, Dr Syed Asif Hussain Secretary Presidential Affairs, Prof. Dr Ghulam Ghos the former Vice Chancellor University of Kotli, Mirza Khalid Jaral Secretary Higher Education Government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Professor Dr Farooq Ahmed the former Vice Chancellor University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Muzaffarabad and Dr Syeda Siddiqa Firdous Registrar the Women University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Bagh attended the meeting held at the Jammu Kashmir in the Federal metropolis.

Vice Chancellor of the Women's University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Bagh Prof. Dr Abdul Hameed briefed the meeting, in detail, of the performance of the university, ongoing projects in the university and the problems faced by the university.

The Senate meeting approved the budget of the University.

President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, directed the varsity management to further improve the quality of the studies in the Bagh University.

He further advised that besides improving the quality of education harmonious to the need of the modern age, the pace of the construction work of the university buildings should be geared up to ensure completion of the project within the stipulated timeframe, he added. Ends / APP / AHR.

