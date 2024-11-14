AJK President seeks raising Kashmiris voice for their right to self determination in more vibrant manner at all forums

MIRPUR (AJK) : Nov 14 (APP):, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 14th Nov, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has urged for the need of raising voice in support of Kashmiris' right to self-determination in a vibrant manner and at all relevant international platforms.

President Sultan expressed these views while talking to Chairman Parliamentary Kashmir Committee, Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, who called on him at the Jammu Kashmir House in Federal metropolis late Wednesday.

Former federal minister Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and Irfan Kayani were also present in the meeting, AJK President office said.

Speaking on the occasion, Barrister Sultan said that there was a dire need to sensitize the global community about the early and amicable settlement of the Kashmir dispute.

He, however, maintained that implementation of the UNSC resolutions, which guaranteed the right to self-determination to the people of Kashmir, was the only way forward to resolve the lingering dispute peacefully.

"It is imperative to raise the voice for Kashmiris' inalienable right the right to self-determination at all levels", the president said, adding that the Parliament of Pakistan was the most suitable platform that can play a significant role to amplify Kashmir cause both at national and international level.

"The parliament of Pakistan should effectively support the Kashmiris in order to mount international pressure on India to resolve the Kashmir issue, " he added. About recently concluded assembly elections in the held Kashmir, he said, the so-called polls held by India under the supervision of a million troops was a failed attempt to mislead the world.

Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry also condemned the Indian policy of oppression and suppression to stifle Kashmiris' legitimate political aspirations and demands.

He said that the Kashmiris' ongoing struggle would continue till they achieve their cherished goal of freedom from India's illegal military occupation. On this occasion, the Chairman of the Parliamentary Kashmir Committee, Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, assured the President of Pakistan's continued political, moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmir cause.

Mr. Noon said that Pakistan's Senate and National Assembly would continue to raise the voice in support of Kashmiris' right to self-determination and against the Indian brutalities.

During the meeting AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry and the Chairman of the Parliamentary Kashmir Committee, Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, discussed, in detail, the prevailing political situation in the region and other issues of mutual concern.