AJK President Seeks US President Trump's Mediation To Help Settle The Kashmir Dispute As Per His Offer And Desire

Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2025 | 07:40 PM

AJK President seeks US President Trump's mediation to help settle the Kashmir dispute as per his offer and desire

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, while urging US President Trump to honor his pledge to mediate on the Kashmir issue, has said that it was high time the Trump administration should take the lead and help resolve the lingering dispute peacefully, it was officially stated.

Addressing an Iftar dinner hosted in his honor by Chaudhry Abdul Rauf Kashar at Bhimber, the president said that the worsening political and human rights situation in the Indian-occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir merits urgent action on the part of the global community, especially the United Nations, the AJK President's office said here on Thursday.

Barrister Chaudhry, while referring to his recent trip to Britain and the USA, said that highlighting the Kashmir cause at a global level has always been his foremost priority.

Commenting on the prevailing peaceful environment in Azad Kashmir, the president said, "As compared to Indian-occupied Kashmir, AJK is a peaceful region where citizens live peacefully and enjoy all the rights and privileges guaranteed to them under the constitution.

" "I request all the Kashmiri leadership to come together and fight unitedly for the success of the Kashmir freedom movement," he maintained.

Aristocrat Sultan said that India's claim to be a secular state and the largest democracy was the biggest fraud aimed at hoodwinking the international community. "Extraterrestrial killings by the RAW agents abroad and ruthless slaughter of minorities in India under Modi's rule have left India exposed at the international level," he further added.

The Iftar dinner was attended by dignitaries and the general population from across the Bhimber district of the Mirpur division.

APP/ahr/378

