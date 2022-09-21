UrduPoint.com

AJK President Seeks USA's Proactive Role To Resolve Kashmir Issue

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 21, 2022 | 12:33 AM

AJK President seeks USA's proactive role to resolve Kashmir issue

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has asked the United States to play its role to bring lasting solution to the Kashmir issue that has been the main cause and consequence of rights violations in the region

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has asked the United States to play its role to bring lasting solution to the Kashmir issue that has been the main cause and consequence of rights violations in the region.

He said this during his meeting with the US Deputy Secretary of State Elizabeth Horst in Washington on Tuesday. Bureau head of South Asia, Central Asia and Pakistan Christopher Jester was also present in the meeting, AJK President office said.

On the occasion, the president while briefing the US Deputy Secretary of State Elizabeth Horst about the worsening political and human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJ&K) said that in the aftermath of 5th August 2019, the violation of human rights at the hands of the Indian occupation forces have intensified to a great extent.

"Killing of innocent Kashmiris and arbitrary arrests of civilians, harassment and humiliation of common citizens have become a new normal", he said adding that the Kashmiri people who have been trapped in extremely difficult situations were desperately looking for help from international community.

Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry specially emphasized in this meeting that the United States should play its role in implementing the UN resolutions to resolve the Kashmir issue once and for all.

He said, America must use its diplomatic influence to resolve the issue of Kashmir without further loss of time.

Later, while talking to the journalists the AJK president said that the dire situation in IIOJ&K needs urgent attention of the international community particularly the United States.

He said that a deeper engagement on the part of the USA was imperative to find a lasting and permanent solution to the Kashmir issue and bring an end to violence and bloodshed in the region.

Related Topics

Pakistan India USA United Nations Washington Jammu United States Azad Jammu And Kashmir August 2019 All From Asia

Recent Stories

AfD Leadership Says Did Not Know About Plans of Th ..

AfD Leadership Says Did Not Know About Plans of Their Lawmakers to Visit Russia ..

2 minutes ago
 Blinken Says World Should Ensure Sanctions Don't I ..

Blinken Says World Should Ensure Sanctions Don't Impact Food, Medicine Access

11 minutes ago
 Biden Nominates Lynne Tracy as Ambassador to Russi ..

Biden Nominates Lynne Tracy as Ambassador to Russia - White House

11 minutes ago
 Biden to Announce New US Aid to Tackle Food Crisis ..

Biden to Announce New US Aid to Tackle Food Crisis During UNGA Meeting Wednesday ..

11 minutes ago
 Ethiopia rejects UN report warning of crimes again ..

Ethiopia rejects UN report warning of crimes against humanity in Tigray

14 minutes ago
 PM hopes for France's contribution to rehabilitati ..

PM hopes for France's contribution to rehabilitation, reconstruction of flood-hi ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.