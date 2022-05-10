(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Lambasting Delhi's sponsored policies of oppression and suppression in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry Tuesday said Indian apartheid regime had issued fake domiciles to 4.2 million non-state Hindus in order to change the region's demographic complexion in the IIOJK".

He expressed these views while talking to Senator Dr. Zarqa Suhrawardy who called on him at the Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis, AJK President Office press release said.

Similarly, he said, "Nefarious attempts are being made by the Indian occupational forces to settle more than 4,000 Indian businessmen under the guise of so-called investment policy in the IIOJK".

Terming it a deep-rooted conspiracy against Kashmir, the AJK president said that under the given circumstances there was a dire need that the Senate of Pakistan should play its due role to raise this issue at the international level.

The AJK president while referring to deteriorating political and human rights situation in IIOJK, that the situation there had further deteriorated since the BJP government changed the region's special status guaranteed to it under article 370 of the Indian constitution.

"Since then, India has unleashed reign of terror in the region through its brutal oppression and barbarism", he added.

On the occasion, Senator Dr. Zarqa Suhrawardy appreciated the AJK president for his significant contribution to the Kashmir cause.