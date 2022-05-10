UrduPoint.com

AJK President Seeks Vibrant Role Of Senate For Raising Kashmir Issue At Int'l Level

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2022 | 08:08 PM

AJK President seeks vibrant role of Senate for raising Kashmir issue at int'l level

Lambasting Delhi's sponsored policies of oppression and suppression in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry Tuesday said Indian apartheid regime had issued fake domiciles to 4.2 million non-state Hindus in order to change the region's demographic complexion in the IIOJK".

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Lambasting Delhi's sponsored policies of oppression and suppression in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry Tuesday said Indian apartheid regime had issued fake domiciles to 4.2 million non-state Hindus in order to change the region's demographic complexion in the IIOJK".

He expressed these views while talking to Senator Dr. Zarqa Suhrawardy who called on him at the Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis, AJK President Office press release said.

Similarly, he said, "Nefarious attempts are being made by the Indian occupational forces to settle more than 4,000 Indian businessmen under the guise of so-called investment policy in the IIOJK".

Terming it a deep-rooted conspiracy against Kashmir, the AJK president said that under the given circumstances there was a dire need that the Senate of Pakistan should play its due role to raise this issue at the international level.

The AJK president while referring to deteriorating political and human rights situation in IIOJK, that the situation there had further deteriorated since the BJP government changed the region's special status guaranteed to it under article 370 of the Indian constitution.

"Since then, India has unleashed reign of terror in the region through its brutal oppression and barbarism", he added.

On the occasion, Senator Dr. Zarqa Suhrawardy appreciated the AJK president for his significant contribution to the Kashmir cause.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Delhi Senate Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir Government Million

Recent Stories

US Does Not See Reason to Be Concerned About Russi ..

US Does Not See Reason to Be Concerned About Russian Nuke Use - Senior Intel Off ..

18 seconds ago
 CM takes notice of animals' death in Cholistan

CM takes notice of animals' death in Cholistan

1 minute ago
 Putin to Use Nuclear Weapons Only if Faced With Ex ..

Putin to Use Nuclear Weapons Only if Faced With Existential Threat - US Intellig ..

1 minute ago
 US Cyber Security Office Announces 3 New Senior Ap ..

US Cyber Security Office Announces 3 New Senior Appointments - White House

1 minute ago
 Supreme Court continues hearing of presidential re ..

Supreme Court continues hearing of presidential reference seeking interpretation ..

1 minute ago
 NAB Chairman reviews progress on mega corruption c ..

NAB Chairman reviews progress on mega corruption cases

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.