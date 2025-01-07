Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2025 | 10:50 PM

AJK President show grave concern over increased HR abuses in IIOJK:

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 7th Jan, 2025) Secretary General Pakistan Muslim League N, AJK chapter and former Senior Minister Chaudhry Tariq Farooq called on the AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Monday and discussed in detail the issues of mutual concern and prevailing political and human rights situation in the Indian Illegally occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to APP correspondent, voicing their grave concern over the worsening situation in the held territory, they said that human rights violations have gone up exponentially since the RSS influenced regime led by Narendra Modi abrogated article 370 in 2019.

Referring to the Indian government's sledgehammer policies, they said that the continued bloodbath of innocent Kashmiris at the hands of Indian forces amounts to genocide.

"Under the given circumstances there is dire need that all the political parties of Azad Jammu and Kashmir should unite and raise their voices in an aggressive and effective manner to resolve the Kashmir issue and expose the ongoing Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir", they maintained.

