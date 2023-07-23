AJK President shows concern over increased human rights abuses in IIOJK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) , Jul 23 (APP):Former Prime Minister of Azad Jammu Kashmir Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan called on AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Sunday and discussed the prevailing political and human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In a meeting held in the Federal metropolis, both leaders expressed serious concern over stepped-up Indian state terrorism in the IIOJK. They condemned India's apartheid regime for unleashing a reign of terror in Kashmir.

The leaders raised alarms about the persecution of religious minorities in Manipur and other Indian states.

They highlighted the demolition of Christian houses and places of worship by Hindutva warriors and government-backed civil militias.

They said that the gang rape of Christian women and desecration of holy places have left India's so-called democracy completely exposed both at the regional and international level