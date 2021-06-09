UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK President Signals Negative, Positive Impacts Of Covid-19 On Environment :

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 08:13 PM

AJK President signals negative, positive impacts of Covid-19 on environment :

AJK President Sardar Masood Khan on Wednesday urged scientists, bio-scientists, doctors, and public health researchers to conduct studies on emerging zoonotic and Zoonoses diseases and the transmission of these diseases from animals to humans so that precautionary measures can be taken against these diseases and pandemics

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) : ,AJK President Sardar Masood Khan on Wednesday urged scientists, bio-scientists, doctors, and public health researchers to conduct studies on emerging zoonotic and Zoonoses diseases and the transmission of these diseases from animals to humans so that precautionary measures can be taken against these diseases and pandemics.

He said this while speaking as Chief Guest at an international webinar on "Impact of Covid-19 on Environment: Challenges and Opportunities" organized by the Women's University in Bagh town of AJK on Tuesday The President said that we have never seen a crisis like the Covid-19 in human history which has engulfed the whole world and not just one country or the region.

Earlier epidemics such as Ebola and SARS did erupt in the last century but they were limited to one area and they were not as lethal as the current coronavirus is, he said.

Terming the coronavirus as the most serious pandemic since the Spanish Flue of the last century, AJK President said that the pandemic has devastated the entire world. He said 174 million people all around the world have been infected and there have been 3.75 million fatalities all over the world.

He said that 935,000 people in Pakistan have been infected while more than twenty-one thousand deaths occurred due to this virus in the country. The State President said that the lethality of the virus was also very, very strong in Azad Kashmir as it infected over 19000 people and we have lost 449 precious lives.

He said that students and researchers of Women's University Bagh and other universities would have to focus on this issue. Referring to speeches and lectures of other speakers and participants, Sardar Masood Khan said that the coronavirus had caused both negative and positive impacts on the environment.

"The travel ban on land, air, and sea routes across the world in the wake of coronavirus had reduced environmental pollution to a large extent," he said and added that there was a visible reduction in noise pollution and air pollution.

He, however, said that on the other hand, thousands of people had lost their lives because of this pandemic while millions of others are still physically suffering in hospitals and their homes. He maintained that coronavirus also caused a global crisis of food safety, and efforts are continuing on the global level to overcome this crisis.

Besides, he went on to say that masks, gloves, sanitizers, and much other medical equipment which were used and thrown away since the outbreak of coronavirus, had caused a new crisis of environmental pollution. He regretted that we still lack an effective and viable system to waste these items or to safely dispose of them.

The webinar was addressed among others by Vice-Chancellor of the University of Bagh Prof. Dr. Abdul Hameed, Prof Dr. Mushtaq Ahmed, and Prof. Dr. Mohammad Irfan .

Related Topics

Pakistan Century World Bagh Mohammad Irfan Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Women All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates Development Bank successfully closes $750 ..

1 minute ago

CBUAE Governor chairs Islamic Finance Services Boa ..

16 minutes ago

Warsak Road cleared of encroachments

3 minutes ago

DIG distributes cash prizes, commendation certific ..

3 minutes ago

New US Sanctions on Belarus 'Coming Soon' - Ambass ..

3 minutes ago

World to witness first solar eclipse on June 10, w ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.