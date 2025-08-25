Open Menu

AJK President Signs University Of Haveli Act

Faizan Hashmi Published August 25, 2025 | 09:20 PM

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has formally ratified the "University of Haveli Act", terming it a significant milestone for the promotion of higher education across the state.

This act of passed by Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly a month earlier.

In his message to the people of Haveli on Monday, the AJK president said he was pleased to have fulfilled the promise he made to them.

“I have issued instructions to the concerned authorities of the establishment of Haveli University,” he said, adding that all available resources would be utilized to begin educational activities at the university soon.

Extending his heartfelt felicitations to the people of Haveli, the president expressed hope that the new university would play a vital role in advancing higher education in the region.

