AJK President stresses on Zakat payment during Ramazan

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) : Mar 18 (APP) ::Azad Jammu Kashmir Zakat Council Chairman Chaudhry Mohammad Siddique on Saturday called on AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry and briefed him on the overall performance of his institution Speaking on the occasion, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, while terming Zakat as one of the core fundamental elements of islam, said that the payment of zakat was compulsory on all Muslims.

"Zakat is also an obligatory act of worship, the payment of which has been made mandatory", the AJK president said, adding that rich and well-off people should actively help deserving people by paying Zakat.

President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry further said that there was an urgent need to improve the Zakat system so that deserving people can benefit from it.

The president directed the Zakat Council chief to ensure the distribution of Zakat funds to the poor and needy before the start of Ramazan.