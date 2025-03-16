AJK President stresses quality education as key to sustainable development

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Sunday emphasized the crucial role of quality education in driving sustainable development in the state.

"No nation or society can prosper without education," he said, highlighting the significance of high-quality education in fostering a country's growth and development.

President Chaudhry made these remarks while chairing the 21st Senate meeting of the Women's University Azad Jammu and Kashmir Bagh. He praised the outgoing Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Abdul Hameed, for his contributions to promoting higher education in the region.

The President also addressed the university's financial constraints, urging the Higher Education Commission and the AJK Government to provide special financial grants to support the institution.

He stressed the importance of completing ongoing development projects in the university, which will further enhance the quality of education.

The meeting was attended by prominent education leaders, including Vice Chancellors from various universities, and representatives from the Higher Education Commission. A search committee was also constituted to appoint a new Vice Chancellor for Women's University Bagh.

