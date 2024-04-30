AJK President Stresses Support For Workers On International Labour Day
Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2024 | 09:30 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) On the occasion of International Labour Day, Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry reiterated the government's commitment to uplift labourers while preserving their self-respect and dignity.
Highlighting the significance of May 1st, recognized globally as International Workers Day, Barrister Chaudhry commemorated the sacrifices made by labourers worldwide in their struggle for rights and a brighter future.
He underscored the pivotal role of workers in the socioeconomic progress of nations.
Citing Islamic principles, the president emphasized the importance of social justice and the protection of workers' rights.
He praised the working class for their indispensable contribution to the nation's economic growth and overall development.
Reflecting on the historic Chicago workers' movement of 1886, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry acknowledged its role in advocating for improved conditions, fair wages, and enhanced privileges for workers.
In his message, he called for renewed dedication to national development, urging collective efforts to bolster prosperity and welfare for all.
