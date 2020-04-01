UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK President Strongly Condemns Unprovoked Firing By Indian Army At LoC

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 35 seconds ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 07:25 PM

AJK President strongly condemns unprovoked firing by Indian army at LoC

Three civilians injured as result of Indian army’s violation of ceasefire at Line of Control (LoC)

MUZAFFARABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 1st, 2020) The Azad Jammu Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has strongly condemned the unprovoked firing by Indian troops at the Line of Control.

Reacting over unprovoked Indian firing in Kotli district in which three civilians were injured, he said the Indian attempt to create a war-like situation in the region when the world was busy to combat COVID-19, was highly condemnable.

He said that the presence of Indian Army in occupied Kashmir was more dangerous than the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said due to lockdown and the blockade of internet service, the people of occupied Kashmir are faced with serious difficulties to move to hospitals and to get the latest information about COVID-19.

The president warned that these uncalled for restrictions may culminate in mass spread of COVID-19, which will be dangerous for the region and the whole world.

He said that all the Indian actions in occupied Kashmir were a naked violation of not only international humanitarian law but also the Geneva Convention.

He called upon the international community and the United Nations to take notice of uncalled for firing by Indian Army at the Line of Control.

Related Topics

India Injured Firing Internet World Army United Nations Jammu Geneva Kotli Sardar Masood Khan May All

Recent Stories

Hira Mani cares

21 minutes ago

Art Jameel launches new programme for artists desi ..

25 minutes ago

Two women get burns in house fire in Khanewal

4 minutes ago

Burning love: 'Glasgow Elvis' in virus lockdown gi ..

4 minutes ago

IGP pins badges to promoted officer

4 minutes ago

Withdrawal of US Forces From Iraq to Not Affect Co ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.