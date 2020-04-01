AJK President strongly condemns unprovoked firing by Indian army at LoC

(@fidahassanain)

Three civilians injured as result of Indian army’s violation of ceasefire at Line of Control (LoC)

MUZAFFARABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 1st, 2020) The Azad Jammu Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has strongly condemned the unprovoked firing by Indian troops at the Line of Control.

Reacting over unprovoked Indian firing in Kotli district in which three civilians were injured, he said the Indian attempt to create a war-like situation in the region when the world was busy to combat COVID-19, was highly condemnable.

He said that the presence of Indian Army in occupied Kashmir was more dangerous than the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said due to lockdown and the blockade of internet service, the people of occupied Kashmir are faced with serious difficulties to move to hospitals and to get the latest information about COVID-19.

The president warned that these uncalled for restrictions may culminate in mass spread of COVID-19, which will be dangerous for the region and the whole world.

He said that all the Indian actions in occupied Kashmir were a naked violation of not only international humanitarian law but also the Geneva Convention.

He called upon the international community and the United Nations to take notice of uncalled for firing by Indian Army at the Line of Control.