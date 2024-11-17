AJK President Suggests Upper House Parliamentary Status To AJK Council
November 17, 2024
MIRPUR ( AJK) : November 17 (APP) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 17th Nov, 2024) Federal Secretary of Kashmir Affairs Saeed Ajmal Chaudhry and Joint Secretary of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Council, Ali Akbar Khatak called on Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at the Jammu Kashmir House in the federal metropolis on Saturday and briefed him on the Azad Jammu Kashmir Council affairs.
Speaking on this occasion the AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmoud Chaudhry said that the Azad Jammu Kashmir Council was dissolved during the tenure of the Muslim League (N) government in Azad Jammu Kashmir. However, he acknowledged that the AJK Council could be treated as upper house of the AJK Parliament but not as a ruling body - as it could create unrest and anxiety among the people of the AJK state, he observed.
The AJK President also expressed on this occasion that as Vice Chairman of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Council, his input was not ever sought on Council affairs.
The AJK President stated that Kashmir conflict has been a longstanding issue among India, Pakistan, and China claiming sovereignty over the region.
"Human rights organizations have raised concerns about continual restrictions on free expression and the denial of the basic human rights in the Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir state", he underlined.
Strongly condemning the Indian government's August 5, 2019 sinister and unwarranted decision of revoking Article 370 and 35-A of the Indian Constitution, scrapping special status of the Jammu and Kashmir state, Barrister Sultan said it has further exacerbated tensions and unrest in the region.
