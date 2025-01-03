- Home
AJK President Sultan And Ex-AJK PM Show Grave Concern Over Human Rights Violations And The Worsening Political Situation
Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2025 | 12:20 AM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Former Prime Minister of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas called on AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry in the Federal metropolis and discussed issues of mutual concern, including the prevailing, fast-deteriorating political and human rights situation in the Indian illegally occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir, it was officially said.
Both the leaders agreed in principle to raise the issue of Kashmir vigorously at the international level and expose the brutalities committed by the occupation forces against innocent civilians in the held territory, the AJK President's office said.
Denouncing the Indian government for using falsehood as a policy to promote the so-called normalcy narrative aimed at hoodwinking the global community on Kashmir, they said that the massive troop concentration in the region was one of the major reasons for continued bloodshed and human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.
"The Kashmiri people are facing a serious situation in the presence of over nine lakh Indian troops," they said, adding that it was high time that the world community should come forward and play its due role to help resolve the lingering conflict that happens to be the root cause of tension in the region".
