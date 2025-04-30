- Home
- AJK President Sultan called upon Kashmiri diaspora to expose Indian fanatic war hysteria
Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2025 | 04:20 PM
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The President of Azad Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood has said that Kashmiris living in different parts of the world, especially in the UK and other European countries, should expose India's fascism war hysteria to the world.
Barrister Sultan said this while talking to former overseas Advisor Chaudhry Shaban, who called on him here at his presidency today.
Speaking on the occasion, the AJK President observed that India has crossed all limits of savagery by killing innocent Kashmiris.
He said that the Indian occupation authorities have intensified atrocities against Kashmiris following the false flag Pahalgam attack that led to the killings of more than two dozen tourists.
He said that India’s lies have been completely exposed before the world and the entire world was well aware of the dirty war tricks India has been playing since decades.
He said that evolving scenario in the region demands that Kashmiris living all over the world should unite and expose the ongoing Indian brutality against the Kashmiri people.
The President also urged Chaudhry Shaban to unite and mobilize the overseas Kashmiris to raise the Kashmir issue in the UK so that a befitting response could be given to India at the international level.
Barrister Sultan said that the international community should play its due role to help Kashmiris secure their internationally recognized right--the right of self-determination.He said that the overseas Kashmiris have played a key role to keep Kashmir issue alive at the global level.
Chaudhry Shaban on the occasion expressed special gratitude to the President on behalf of the Overseas Kashmiris for the acceleration of the work on Rathua Haryam Bridge in Mirpur, laying the foundation stone of the first-ever parking plaza being built in Mirpur and completing various roads.
