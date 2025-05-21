AJK President Sultan denounces India violating territorial sovereignty of Pakistan

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) The president Azad Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said India's warmongering regime and its Hindutva policies pose a serious threat to peace and stability in South Asia.

He said this while addressing the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Chuotta Gula Campus of the University of Poonch here on Wednesday.

The Modi government, he said, used Pahalgam false flag operation as a pretext to attack Pakistan to achieve its political gains. Denouncing India for violating the territorial sovereignty of Pakistan, the president said, "Bombing civilian properties, destroying mosques and martyring innocent people reflects the Indian government's fascism".

He praised the Pakistan army for delivering a crushing response to India's war aggression which forced the enemy to lick the dust.The president, while extending solidarity with the Kashmiri people in Indian occupied Kashmir, assured that people of Azad Kashmir stand shoulder to shoulder with their brethren in their struggle for right to self determination.

"The president said that it was a matter of pride for him to lay the foundation stone of the Chhota Gula Campus of the Poonch University.

"The inauguration of this project was a dream as well as a challenge for me", he said. He hoped that this project, built at a cost of Rs 3.5 billion, will lead to wider benefits for the local population.

He said that it was quite heartening to see that the state resources were being effectively utilized for nation building.The government, he said, has invested heavily in the higher education sector. "At present, there are 6 public sector universities in Azad Kashmir, in which thousands of students are getting quality education in a very peaceful and conducive environment", Barrister Chaudhry said."I am delighted that the University of Poonch has a world-class faculty which is not only focusing on the education and research but also paying special attention to the character building and career counseling of the students", the president remarked.

Former President of Azad Kashmir Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Khan, Member of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Sardar Hassan Ibrahim Khan, former government minister Sardar Abid Hussain Abid, Vice Chancellor of Poonch University Prof. Dr. Zakaria Zakir, Presidential Advisor Sardar Imtiaz Khan and others were also present on the occasion.