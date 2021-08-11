UrduPoint.com

AJK President Summons AJK Legislative Assembly Meeting On August 17

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 07:38 PM

The President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan while exercising his powers under 5(1) of AJK Interim Constitution 1947 clause 102 regarding AJK Election rules 2020 of presidential elections, has summoned the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly meeting on Monday (August 17) at 10:00 AM in new Secretariat Block No12 Muzaffarabad

MUZAFFARABAD:, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :The President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan while exercising his powers under 5(1) of AJK Interim Constitution 1947 clause 102 regarding AJK Election rules 2020 of presidential elections, has summoned the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly meeting on Monday (August 17) at 10:00 AM in new Secretariat Block No12 Muzaffarabad.

As per the notification issued here on Wednesday, the Speaker AJK Legislative Assembly Ch. Anwarul Haque will chair the Meeting for further proceedings.

