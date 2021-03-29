AJK President summons AJK Legislative session on April 01:

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :The President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan has summoned Meeting of AJK Legislative Assembly on April 01, 2021 here on Monday.

According to the notification issued here.

The sitting of the legislative Assembly will resume at 10:00 AM on Thursday in Block-No-12 in civil Secretariat under the chair of Speaker AJK Legislative Assembly Shah Ghulam Qadir.

The session will work on legislation and discuss on different resolutions which would be tabled before the House besides, the latest situation of Indian occupied Kashmir and other related issues also would be part of the debate, the notification added.