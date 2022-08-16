AJK President terms effective use of digital media instrumental to raise Kashmir cause

President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, while highlighting significance of social and digital media, has said that effective use of social media platforms can play a great role in highlighting Kashmir issue internationally

MUZAFFARABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) : President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, while highlighting significance of social and digital media, has said that effective use of social media platforms can play a great role in highlighting Kashmir issue internationally.

He expressed these views during his visit to the newly-constructed PID AJK Complex in the state metropolis on Tuesday. He interacted with the officers and appreciated their dutifulness and professionalism.

Stressing the need for effective exploitation of digital media and communication tools, Barrister said that after electronic and print media, social and digital media had revolutionized the entire world.

The information department, he said, was moving in the right direction under the leadership of Special Assistant Chaudhry Mohammad Rafiq Nair, Secretary Information Midhat Shahzad and Director General Information Raja Azhar Iqbal.

"Strengthening this important department will not only be helpful to improve the publicity of the AJK government but also present the issue of Kashmir in the best way at the international forums", the president said.

"Government has provided ample funds for the development of media in the current financial year", he said, adding that the government would utilize its all-available resources to strengthen media in the state.

The president said that AJK had massive tourism potential. Promotion of tourism in the state was among the top priorities of the present government, he added.

The president also inspected different sections of the PID Complex, including the central newsroom, digital and social media section, web tv studio, electronic media, advertising section, and declaration section.

He also received a briefing from Information Officer Qurat-ul-Ain Shabir, Raja Muhammad Sohail Khan, and Raja Abdul Basit on different sections of the PID AJK.

Chaudhry Nayar thanked the president for visiting the PID Complex and paid tribute to him for his services regarding the Kashmir issue. Whereas Raja Iqbal presented a copy of 'Jahan Nu' magazine published by PID AJK to the president.