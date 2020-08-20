AJK President terms UAJK as mother of all public sector universities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Thursday termed the state-run University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) as the mother of all public sector universities and directed the university's management to make more efforts to turn the institution into a centre of excellence for cutting edge new technologies.

He expressed these views while addressing the administration and faculty members of the university after a briefing on the occasion of a visit to the newly constructed King Abdullah Campus located at Chattar Kalass near the State's metropolis.

"The King Abdullah Campus of the university will not only become a centre of knowledge and high-quality education but also open up new doors for economic and social development for the people of Muzaffarabad and adjoining districts," he said.

The president said Vice-Chancellor of the university Prof. Dr Kaleem Abbasi and the management of the university deserve tribute for their hard work in the completion of this state-of-the-art campus built in collaboration with Saudi Fund for Development and the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan.

He said that the students graduated from this university were not only playing their excellent role in the development and prosperity of the country.

Earlier, the president, who is also the Chancellor of the University when arrived at the campus, he was warmly received by Vice-Chancellor Dr Kalim Abbasi, Registrar Dr Ayesha Sohail, Dean Faculty of Sciences Prof. Dr Ghulam Murtaza, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof. Dr Haroon Al-Rasheed, Dean Faculty of Health Sciences Dr Bashir-ur-Rehman Kanth, Director Finance Prof. Dr Siddique Awan, Heads of Departments, Faculty Members and other university officers.

The president paid a detailed visit to the newly constructed digital library, Department of Computer Science and Information Technology, Department of Botany and Auditorium of the University where he was briefed by Prof. Dr Rabia, Prof. Dr Rehana Kausar, Head of Department of Botany while Dr Ansar Yaseen, Director Planning and Development of the university gave a comprehensive briefing to the President.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Kaleem Abbasi thanked the President for visiting the campus and said that under his able leadership and guidance, the university has achieved many milestones in the last three to four years and expressed hope that the journey of educational development will continue in the future under the guidance of the President and the Chancellor.