AJK President Thanks Saudi Arabia For Generous Support In Building University Campus

Faizan Hashmi Published August 07, 2022 | 10:20 PM

AJK President thanks Saudi Arabia for generous support in building University Campus

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) : Aug 07 (APP):AJK President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhary has expressed his gratitude to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its generous support in the construction of state-of-the-art Kashmir University Campus at Chattar Class near Muzzaffarbad.

During a meeting with Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said AlMalki on Sunday, the AJK President said that Saudi Arabia has contributed generously for the construction of Varsity's campus named after King Abdullah.

On this occasion, the President specially thanked the Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said AlMalki and the Saudi Arabian Government for accomplishing this mega project of approximately $51 billion. "More than Rs 3.5 billion were also provided for the equipment and machinery of various departments for which the people of AJK are very grateful to the Saudi government", the President said.

The Campus would be formally inaugurated by an important representative of the government of Saudi Arabia in September 2022.

The campus stretched over hundreds of acres of land comprises of academic blocks, teaching departments, library, laboratories, sports center, student hostel, administrative block, auditorium and other departments.

Barrister Chaudhry also briefed the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia about the prevailing political and fast deteriorating human rights situation in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

