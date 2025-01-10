AJK President To Address Forthcoming Judicial Conference In State Metropolis
Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2025 | 12:00 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 10th Jan, 2025) Chief Justice of High Court of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Justice Sadaqat Hussain Raja called on AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis.
Both the AJK High Court Chief Justice and AJK President discussed in detail the issues of mutual concerns and judiciary related matters, it has announced officially.
"On this occasion, Justice Sadaqat Hussain Raja gave a detailed briefing to the President about the under trial cases and other matters of the High Court of AJK .
Justice Raja, on this occasion, gave a formal invitation to the President to speak at the upcoming Judicial Conference in the state's metropolis.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Death toll from Los Angeles fires rises to 10
EAD issues resolution on assessment, management of risks resulting from soil con ..
Hunger crisis in Gaza worsens amid critical supply shortages: UN
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 January 2025
UAE takes Abdul Rahman Al-Qaradawi into custody from Lebanon
DUPHAT 2025 concludes with AED9.35 billion in deals
Continental Europeو Great Britain & Ireland set for Team Cup showdown at Abu Dh ..
UAE President, VPs congratulate Joseph Aoun on presidential election victory, t ..
Global leaders to convene at ADSW Summit 2025 with mandate to supercharge sustai ..
Major LA fires '0%' contained as residents survey havoc
Election of new president in Lebanon long-awaited first step, senior UN official ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK President to address forthcoming Judicial Conference in State metropolis2 minutes ago
-
DC Abbottabad inspects tehsil offices to enhance revenue services2 minutes ago
-
Enhance tighten security arrangements made on Friday prayers in Larkana range: DIG2 minutes ago
-
KP Govt to switch universities to solar power: Minister2 minutes ago
-
Five criminals held2 minutes ago
-
KP task force yields improvements in university affairs, Secretary HED3 minutes ago
-
AC supervises operation against encroachments on Karial road23 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 32,300 cusecs water33 minutes ago
-
Winter chill puts 'Heart Health' at risk: Cardiac experts sound alarm2 hours ago
-
Governor Punjab ask governor Nishabour for better facilities for pilgrims10 hours ago
-
Tight security to be provided during DBA elections: SSP Operations12 hours ago
-
NLPD, Baqi Siddiqui Forum hold 53rd death anniversary of Baqi Siddiqui12 hours ago