AJK President To Address Forthcoming Judicial Conference In State Metropolis

Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2025 | 12:00 PM

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 10th Jan, 2025) Chief Justice of High Court of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Justice Sadaqat Hussain Raja called on AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis.

Both the AJK High Court Chief Justice and AJK President discussed in detail the issues of mutual concerns and judiciary related matters, it has announced officially.

"On this occasion, Justice Sadaqat Hussain Raja gave a detailed briefing to the President about the under trial cases and other matters of the High Court of AJK .

Justice Raja, on this occasion, gave a formal invitation to the President to speak at the upcoming Judicial Conference in the state's metropolis.

