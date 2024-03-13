AJK President to address lawyers' gathering in Mirpur and Kotli, expresses condolences for prominent journalist

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, is set to address a gathering of lawyers from the District Bar Association in Mirpur on March 18. A delegation of lawyers, led by President District Bar Association Chaudhry Shakeel Zaman Advocate, extended the invitation to President Chaudhry during a meeting at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis.

The delegation, comprising representatives from the lawyers' community, including the Vice President and Secretary General of DBAM, invited Barrister Chaudhry to be the chief guest at a special ceremony in Mirpur. President Chaudhry graciously accepted the invitation and is also scheduled to address a function organized by Kotli District Bar Association on March 19.

In the midst of these engagements, President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry expressed his grief and sorrow over the passing of prominent journalist Muhammad Amin Butt. He paid homage to the deceased journalist for his journalistic services and prayed for the departed soul to rest in eternal peace.

These upcoming events and the president's expressions of condolences highlight his active engagement with the legal community and his recognition of the contributions of media professionals, underscoring the importance of these interactions within the region.