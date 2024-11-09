AJK President To Address Mirpur District Bar Association On Monday
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 09, 2024 | 08:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry will address the District Bar Association as the guest of honor on Monday, November 11, during his two-day visit beginning Sunday, November 10.
Following his address, he will also attend a luncheon hosted in honor of Qamar Abbas, Chairman of Overseas Pakistan Foundation (OPF) at a local hotel, according to a press release.
During his two-day visit, President Chaudhry will also meet with various delegations, engaging with the local community and listening to their concerns.
