AJK President to address public gathering in New Jersey on Oct 16

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry will address a public meeting in US city, New Jersey, on October 16, it was officially said.

Preparations for holding the public meeting are in full swing, AJK President's office told APP on Friday.

In his address, the AJK President would highlight the Kashmir dispute and urge the international community to play their role in influencing India to resolve it amicably with Pakistan.

It is expected that the AJK president would apprise the audience of the prevailing political and human rights situation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

