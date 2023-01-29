UrduPoint.com

AJK President To Attend Annual Breakfast Being Hosted By US President In Washington

Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2023 | 08:10 PM

AJK President to attend annual breakfast being hosted by US President in Washington

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry, who is currently on week-long United States (US) tour, will attend the annual breakfast party being hosted by the US President Joe Biden to Muslims each year at White House in Washington DC, said a release issued by Chaudhary's staff here on Sunday.

The event is held each year on the first Thursday of February in Washington, DC in honor of Muslims of the US and is attended by thousands of guests including dignitaries from many nations.

Meanwhile, on his arrival in New York, the president met with various delegations of the Kashmir community settled in America.

Pertinently, the president has a tight schedule. During his stay, he will address public gatherings at different places besides having some important meetings with key officials of the UN and the US state department, including congressmen and senators.

Related Topics

United Nations Washington White House New York United States Azad Jammu And Kashmir February Sunday Muslim Event From

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak briefed on UAE Badminton Federa ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak briefed on UAE Badminton Federation

2 hours ago
 MoHAP, DoH, DHA take part in Arab Health 2023 unde ..

MoHAP, DoH, DHA take part in Arab Health 2023 under one platform

3 hours ago
 FTA launches first event under â€˜Tax Supportâ€™ i ..

FTA launches first event under â€˜Tax Supportâ€™ initiative in 2023

5 hours ago
 Dubai Cares partners with Ban Ki-moon Centre

Dubai Cares partners with Ban Ki-moon Centre

6 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends annual ceremony of AUSAA

Sharjah Ruler attends annual ceremony of AUSAA

6 hours ago
 Sharjah Police hosts 41st Police Shooting Champion ..

Sharjah Police hosts 41st Police Shooting Championship

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.