AJK President to attend annual breakfast being hosted by US President in Washington

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry, who is currently on week-long United States (US) tour, will attend the annual breakfast party being hosted by the US President Joe Biden to Muslims each year at White House in Washington DC, said a release issued by Chaudhary's staff here on Sunday.

The event is held each year on the first Thursday of February in Washington, DC in honor of Muslims of the US and is attended by thousands of guests including dignitaries from many nations.

Meanwhile, on his arrival in New York, the president met with various delegations of the Kashmir community settled in America.

Pertinently, the president has a tight schedule. During his stay, he will address public gatherings at different places besides having some important meetings with key officials of the UN and the US state department, including congressmen and senators.