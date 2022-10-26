AJK President to lead anti-India protest in Washington on Thursday

Azad Jammu & Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhary will lead black-day rally in front of the Indian Embassy in Washington on Thursday (tomorrow) to register a protest against India's illegal and forced occupation of Kashmir

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu & Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhary will lead black-day rally in front of the Indian Embassy in Washington on Thursday (tomorrow) to register a protest against India's illegal and forced occupation of Kashmir.

The protest demonstration would be attended by overseas Pakistani and Kashmiri communities living in United States of America. It is worth to mention here that the AJK President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry had led similar protests on the occasion of Black Day in London, New York, Brussels and Dublin, Ireland to sensitize the world community about the early resolutions of Kashmir dispute and the devastating impacts of the India's prolonged unlawful Indian military occupation in Kashmir.