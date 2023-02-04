UrduPoint.com

AJK President To Lead Rally In UK On Kashmir Solidarity Day

Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2023 | 09:31 PM

AJK President to lead rally in UK on Kashmir Solidarity Day

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that the United States should play its role in resolving the lingering Kashmir dispute that has been a major cause and consequence of rights abuses in the region

The president said this during a meeting with Jason McClellan, the top official of the State Department in Washington on Saturday, said a press release issued here. Barrister Chaudhry further said that it was high time that the world particularly, the United States should play its role in granting the people their right to self-determination guaranteed to them by the United Nations. He said that Indian government's August 05, 2019 actions had pushed the region deeper into an unending chaos and uncertainty.

It is to mention here that the AJK president would lead a rally from the Indian High Commission in London to the British Prime Minister's residence, 10 Downing Street on February 05 to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir. The rally being organized by the Kashmir Peace Forum International, would be attended by the members of Kashmiri and Pakistani diaspora community settled in the United Kingdom (UK). Barrister Sultan has also appealed to Kashmiris living in Europe, America and the world to show solidarity with the people of Occupied Kashmir on the occasion of Solidarity Day.

