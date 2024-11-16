AJK President To Visit Kotli From Nov 20 On Mass Contact Drive
Sumaira FH Published November 16, 2024 | 07:50 PM
MIRPUR ( AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 16th Nov, 2024) President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry will visit Kotli district of AJK from Wednesday, November 20, for two-days on mass-contact drive across the AJK to meet the southern area population of the city of Mosques.
The decision to this effect was taken during a meeting at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Saturday.
The meeting was attended by Presidential Adviser Chaudhry Muhammad Mehboob Advocate and others.
During his two-day visit, Barrister Chaudhry would address a reception ceremony being hosted in his honour by Mayor of Kotli Chaudhry Muhammad Taj.
He is also scheduled to address a ceremony being held under the auspices of District Bar Association Kotli on Thursday, November 21 at 11 am and later at 12 noon, the president would address the fifth annual convocation of the University of Kotli.
President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry will also meet various public delegations during his visit to southern city.
Meanwhile, senior leader Pakistan People's Party Azad Kashmir Sardar Qamar Zaman had a detailed meeting with the President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry. During the meeting, they discussed in detail the issues of mutual concern.
