AJK President To Visit Various States Of USA To Sensitize International Community On Kashmir

Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2022 | 10:49 PM

AJK President to visit various states of USA to sensitize international community on Kashmir

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, who is currently on a visit to USA, is scheduled to visit different states to sensitize the international community on Kashmir issue

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, who is currently on a visit to USA, is scheduled to visit different states to sensitize the international community on Kashmir issue.

During his visit, President AJK would hold meetings and interactions with members of the Kashmiri diaspora community in New York, AJK President office said on Thursday.

Pertinently, the mobilization of the Kashmiri diaspora has played a key role to highlight Indian atrocities and human rights violations being committed in Kashmir by the Indian troops at international level.

